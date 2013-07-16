* Central bank says sector could face 30 bln zloty shortfall

* Recommends reduction in proportion of foreign currency loans

WARSAW, July 16 The Polish banking sector, nearly two thirds of which is owned by foreign groups, should limit its dependence on financing from abroad to increase stability, the central bank said on Tuesday.

The results of stress tests published in Tuesday's report showed that banks accounting for 11 percent of the sector's assets would have insufficient capital buffers to cover their liabilities in the event of a significant outflow of foreign money.

The central bank estimated that such a withdrawal of foreign capital could leave the sector facing a total liquidity shortfall of about 30 billion zlotys ($9.1 billion).

The report said that most of the banks that would face a liquidity shortfall are largely financed by funds from abroad or have significant foreign currency loan portfolios.

"A further gradual curbing of the dependence of some domestic banks on financing from foreign mother companies would be beneficial for the stability of the domestic banking sector," the report said.

The central bank also recommended that banks diversify their sources of financing, increase the maturity of their liabilities and further limit the share of foreign currency loans in their portfolios.

Commerzbank's BRE Bank and Bank Millennium are among those with large portfolios of foreign currency denominated loans.

Extending such loans has been almost entirely prohibited by the Polish financial supervisory body, but they still account for about 30 percent of the sector's loans to the non-financial sector.

The stress tests also indicated that the sector would require only 4.5 billion zlotys of fresh capital, equivalent to about 0.2 percent of assets, to keep its capital adequacy ratio above 12 percent as protection against the "shock scenario" of a 30 percent depreciation in the zloty with a 300 basis points leap in bond yields.

Polish banks have proved resilient during the global financial crisis and the sector's capital adequacy ratio stood at 14.7 percent in 2012, well above the 7 percent level required by the Basel global banking regulations implemented since the 2008 financial crisis. ($1 = 3.2883 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by David Goodman)