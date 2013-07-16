* Central bank says sector could face 30 bln zloty shortfall
* Recommends reduction in proportion of foreign currency
loans
WARSAW, July 16 The Polish banking sector,
nearly two thirds of which is owned by foreign groups, should
limit its dependence on financing from abroad to increase
stability, the central bank said on Tuesday.
The results of stress tests published in Tuesday's report
showed that banks accounting for 11 percent of the sector's
assets would have insufficient capital buffers to cover their
liabilities in the event of a significant outflow of foreign
money.
The central bank estimated that such a withdrawal of foreign
capital could leave the sector facing a total liquidity
shortfall of about 30 billion zlotys ($9.1 billion).
The report said that most of the banks that would face a
liquidity shortfall are largely financed by funds from abroad or
have significant foreign currency loan portfolios.
"A further gradual curbing of the dependence of some
domestic banks on financing from foreign mother companies would
be beneficial for the stability of the domestic banking sector,"
the report said.
The central bank also recommended that banks diversify their
sources of financing, increase the maturity of their liabilities
and further limit the share of foreign currency loans in their
portfolios.
Commerzbank's BRE Bank and Bank Millennium
are among those with large portfolios of foreign
currency denominated loans.
Extending such loans has been almost entirely prohibited by
the Polish financial supervisory body, but they still account
for about 30 percent of the sector's loans to the non-financial
sector.
The stress tests also indicated that the sector would
require only 4.5 billion zlotys of fresh capital, equivalent to
about 0.2 percent of assets, to keep its capital adequacy ratio
above 12 percent as protection against the "shock scenario" of a
30 percent depreciation in the zloty with a 300 basis points
leap in bond yields.
Polish banks have proved resilient during the global
financial crisis and the sector's capital adequacy ratio stood
at 14.7 percent in 2012, well above the 7 percent level required
by the Basel global banking regulations implemented since the
2008 financial crisis.
($1 = 3.2883 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by David Goodman)