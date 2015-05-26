WARSAW May 26 Polish banks should prepare to
convert Swiss-franc mortgages into the zloty by withholding
dividends, the head of Poland's central bank said on Tuesday,
but he warned converting the loans using a historical exchange
rate would be costly for taxpayers
"Banks need to know that the pressure for conversion will be
there all the time and will increase, so they should prepare
themselves capital-wise, not pay out dividends and cover the
costs," central bank Governor Marek Belka told private
broadcaster TVN24.
Asked about a conversion of the Swiss-franc loans at an
earlier exchange rate, an idea floated by Poland's
president-elect Andrzej Duda, Belka said that was possible, but
it would be "immensely costly" for the taxpayer.
"If we were to convert the Swiss-franc mortgages at a
historical rate, then among the banks who would find themselves
in trouble would be those which do not have foreign parents, and
then we would have to chip in ourselves."
About 550,000 Poles hold Swiss franc mortgages, accounting
for about 40 percent of all mortgage lending. Most were taken
out before the 2008 global financial crisis, to benefit from low
Swiss interest rates.
These have become much more expensive to service since the
Swiss National Bank scrapped its cap on the franc's exchange
rate in January, allowing the franc to surge in value against
most of its peers.
But converting the mortgages to zloty at a historical rate -
the rate prevailing on the day they were issued, for example -
would cost the banks. The zloty was stronger against the franc
then, so the conversion would end up translating the loans into
fewer zloty.
Poland's Bank Association said on Tuesday it will present on
Wednesday a package of solutions for the problem of
franc-denominated mortgages. It said the proposal will not
include converting the loans into the zloty at a historical
level.
Asked about a possible tax on banks, a proposal also made by
Duda before his election as president on Sunday,
Belka said:
"When it comes to taxes on banks, there are various ideas,
but taxing bank assets is an unfortunate idea, because it's as
if we were discouraging banks from lending, and we should do the
opposite."
"Instead ... we should maybe think about taxing banks'
liabilities, and those that are not backed by state guarantees,
so not deposits ... but other liabilities," Belka said.
"Banks have those, and they are actually most risky and
least beneficial from the point of view of the stability of the
banking system."
Before being elected, Duda said that Polish ownership in the
banking sector should be increased through a gradual buyout of
foreign-owned banks by Polish financial institutions, which are
strong and can afford it.
Asked about the president-elect's proposal, Belka said that
he is in favour of "repolonising" the Polish banking industry.
"This is not a proposal to renationalise those banks,
because these banks are someone's property," Belka said.
"But when there is an opportunity - and there are such -
that a foreign investor wants to back out of Poland, Polish
entities, if there are such - and there are - should take part
in this process," he added.
"There must be official support from the state for that."
