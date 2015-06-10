WARSAW, June 10 Any possible conversion of Swiss-franc mortgages into the zloty would have to be voluntary for borrowers, the head of Poland's central bank said, adding that he supported the idea of banks putting some money aside to deal with the issue.

About 550,000 Poles hold Swiss franc mortgages, accounting for about 40 percent of all mortgage lending. Most were taken out before the 2008 global financial crisis, to benefit from low Swiss interest rates.

These have become much more expensive to service since the Swiss National Bank scrapped its cap on the franc's exchange rate in January, allowing the franc to surge in value against most of its peers.

"Many borrowers might not want to do that," Marek Belka said on a possible conversion of the loans in an interview published in daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna on Wednesday.

"Also, there's a probability that the (Swiss) franc will weaken. Then, as the state, we would be accused of fraud."

Asked if banks should put money into a special fund, which would be used to stabilise the Swiss currency and in the future to convert the Swiss franc mortgages into the zloty, Belka said he "absolutely" agreed with the idea.

"Anyway, (financial watchdog) KNF is going in that direction, when it forbids some banks from paying out dividends, thus strengthening (their) capital base and ability to cover losses," Belka said.

"As a consequence, banks will have to save (in preparation) for worse times." (Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)