WARSAW May 27 Poland's Bank Association head Krzysztof Pietraszkiewicz said on Wednesday that a conversion of all Swiss franc-denominated mortgages into zlotys at historical exchange rates would have "very serious" consequences for the economy.

Pietraszkiewicz added that it would not be inappropriate if the state contributed to helping troubled mortgage borrowers.

He also said a fund proposed by Polish lenders would help less well-off Swiss-franc borrowers if the franc strengthened to 5 zlotys per euro and beyond. The franc cost 4.00 zlotys as of 0900 GMT. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Dale Hudson)