* Bank shares dive after late-night amendment

* Shares recover after senator's pledge to overturn measure

* Foreign currency loans a major election issue (Adds more details, regional context, and fresh market reaction)

By Marcin Goclowski and Pawel Sobczak

WARSAW, Aug 6 Polish banks fell heavily on Thursday after deputies approved a bill allowing homeowners to convert their Swiss franc mortgages into zlotys, a move which could double the cost to lenders to $5 billion.

Poland's financial regulator called for an impact assessment on bank stability if the measure were passed into law.

However, Kazimierz Kleina, head of the Senate's finance committee, said the pro-business Civic Platform (PO) had enough votes to throw out an amendment passed late on Wednesday when it's junior coalition partner sided with the opposition.

"Our caucus has enough of a majority in the Senate to reject the populist solutions," Kleina told Reuters. "The most rational solution is a return to the original one."

The original proposal would have given home owners mortgage relief of around 50 percent, at a cost to the banks of around 9.5 billion zlotys.

Public opinion is divided over state support for should support Swiss franc mortgage owners, who are mostly well paid professionals.

Shares in Poland's major banks most affected by the proposed changes recovered sharply after Kleina's comments, but at 2:43 GMT were still down by between 6 and 19 percent.

Shares in some of Poland's biggest banks, which are mostly owned by foreign parents, plunged by as much as 24 percent at one stage. Getin Noble, the most exposed to Swiss franc mortgage risk, was still down by 19 percent at 2:47 GMT.

The sector, which includes PKO, BZ WBK, mBank, Millennium, and BPH hold Swiss franc portfolios worth some 144 billion zlotys, or 8 percent of Poland's gross domestic product (GDP).

"These measures were taken in an unprofessional way," Polish Bank Association chief Krzysztof Pietraszkiewicz told Reuters. "They lack reliable assessment of their consequences and they should not be introduced this way."

Poland is one of the last post-communist countries in eastern and central Europe to tackle foreign currency mortgages problem, which were once described as "a ticking bomb" by Poland's central bank chief Marek Belka in June.

More than half a million Poles took out home loans in Swiss francs, mostly between 2007 and 2008, hoping to benefit from low interest rates. Since then, the franc has risen by over 80 percent against the zloty, trapping owners in homes whose value is well below the zloty market price.

POLITICAL ISSUE

The foreign currency mortgage crisis has become an election issue in Poland, where Civic Platform expected to lose an October parliamentary election to the conservative Law and Justice (PiS).

Poland's President-elect Andrzej Duda, who is backed by (PiS), campaigned in May's presidential election for mortgages to be converted into zlotys at the rate that was in force at the time the loan was taken out. Some estimates put the cost of his proposal at up to 64 billion zlotys.

The original Civic Platform proposal limited mortgage relief applied to people living in apartments and houses no bigger than 100 and 150 square metres respectively.

They would be able to convert their Swiss franc mortgages into zlotys. Banks would calculate the difference between the value of the debt now, and the amount the borrower would have paid if they had taken the loan out in zlotys. Fifty percent of the difference would be deducted from the mortgage.

The amendment at a stroke almost doubled the bill to 19 billion zlotys over three years, according to calculations by Trigon brokerage. That compares with the 16 billion zlotys earned by the sector last year.

If overturned by senators the draft will go back to deputies, who could yet overrule the upper house.

Poland's action on foreign currency mortgages follows similar moves by Hungary, which has eliminated billions of euros worth of Swiss-franc and euro mortgages, notably in a massive conversion programme earlier this year.

Central banks in Serbia and Romania urged banks to come up with solutions, while in January Croatia froze the exchange rate for one year, pushing banks and the debtors to strike a deal. ($1 = 3.8354 zlotys) (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak, Marcin Goclowski, and Wiktor Szary; additional reporting by Marcin Goettig, Jakub Iglewski, Krisztina Than in BUDAPEST, Igor Illic in ZAGREB, Ivana Sekularac in BELGRADE, and Radu Marinas in BUCHAREST; Editing by Jon Boyle)