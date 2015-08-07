KRAKOW Poland Aug 7 Poland's president said on
Friday he would consider drawing up his own draft bill aimed at
resolving a Swiss franc mortgage crisis that has become one of
the main points of political debate ahead of October's
parliamentary elections.
More than half a million Poles took out home loans in Swiss
francs, mostly between 2007 and 2008, hoping to benefit from low
interest rates. Since then, the franc has risen more than 80
percent against the zloty, increasing repayments and trapping
some owners in homes with values below the zloty market price.
President Andrzej Duda, who is backed by the Law and Justice
(PiS) party tipped to win power from the ruling Civic Platform
in the parliamentary elections, campaigned in May's presidential
election for the mortgages to be converted into zlotys at the
exchange rate in use when the loans were taken out.
Some estimates put the cost of his proposal at up to 64
billion zlotys ($17 billion).
"I will be thinking about it," Duda told reporters, when
asked if he would prepare his own draft bill aimed at helping
Swiss franc mortgage holders. He was sworn in on Thursday.
On Wednesday, parliament approved a draft law that would
allow some Swiss franc mortgage holders to convert their loans
into zlotys, mostly at lenders' expense. Analysts estimate the
cost for banks would be $5 billion.
Asked if he would sign that bill, Duda declined to answer
directly, saying the bill was still subject to further debate in
both the upper and lower chambers of parliament.
Polish bank shares recovered some losses on Friday, after
tumbling between 6 and 24 percent on Thursday.
The industry, which includes PKO, BZ WBK,
mBank, Millennium, and BPH, holds
Swiss franc portfolios worth some 144 billion zlotys, or 8
percent of Poland's gross domestic product.
($1 = 3.8354 zlotys)
(Reporting by Wojciech Zurawski; Writing by Marcin Goclowski;
Editing by Mark Potter)