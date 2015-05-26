WARSAW May 26 Poland's Bank Association head Krzysztof Pietraszkiewicz said on Tuesday he will present on Wednesday a package of solutions for the problem of Swiss franc-denominated mortgages, which does not include converting them into the zloty at a historical level.

"We want to propose a bill with a ... fund that will support all mortgage holders (regardless of the credit currency) that periodically have problems with servicing their commitments," Pietraszkiewicz told Reuters.

"The association does not propose a conversion at a historical level, because it would be unbearable for the economy and for the banking system," he also said. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Wiktor Szary)