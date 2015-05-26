BRIEF-Information Services Corp Q1 earnings per share C$0.14
* Qtrly total revenue C$21.5 million versus C$19.6 million last year
WARSAW May 26 Poland's Bank Association head Krzysztof Pietraszkiewicz said on Tuesday he will present on Wednesday a package of solutions for the problem of Swiss franc-denominated mortgages, which does not include converting them into the zloty at a historical level.
"We want to propose a bill with a ... fund that will support all mortgage holders (regardless of the credit currency) that periodically have problems with servicing their commitments," Pietraszkiewicz told Reuters.
"The association does not propose a conversion at a historical level, because it would be unbearable for the economy and for the banking system," he also said. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Wiktor Szary)
* Qtrly total revenue C$21.5 million versus C$19.6 million last year
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON May 8 The U.S. government's review of a landmark 2010 financial reform law will not be complete by early June as originally targeted, and officials will now report findings piece-by-piece, with priority given to banking regulations, sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.