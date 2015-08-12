WARSAW Aug 12 If Poland passes the bill on converting foreign currency mortgages into zlotys in its current form, it may force some banks to resort to asking the central bank for liquidity, head of financial regulator KNF said on Wednesday.

Andrzej Jakubiak also said that some banks will have to stop paying dividends if the bill, which puts most of the burden of the conversion on banks, is passed.

"If there is such a situation, then (some banks) may forget about dividends simply because they will sustain losses," Jakubiak told reporters. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Wiktor Szary)