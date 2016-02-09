* Bank bosses summoned to speak to parliamentary panel

* Lawmakers accuse banks of hiking fees to compensate for bank tax

* Bankers say price hikes are their response to higher costs

By Marcin Goclowski

WARSAW, Feb 9 Lawmakers from Poland's ruling Law and Justice party (PiS) piled pressure on private lenders on Tuesday to keep banking fees down, hinting they would consider price-capping if lenders try to pass on the cost of a new tax to consumers.

Since winning an October election on pledges to take more control of the economy and raise welfare spending at the expense of big corporations, the new PiS government has introduced a new tax on the mostly foreign-owned banking sector.

President Andrzej Duda, an ally of the conservative and eurosceptic party, has meanwhile proposed a conversion scheme to allow borrowers to redenominate their costly Swiss franc mortgages into zlotys.

Chief executives of several banks were summoned by parliament's finances committee on Tuesday to explain recent increases in fees for various services. Some politicians suggested the price hikes were connected with the bank tax, imposed in February, as lenders wanted to recoup its costs.

"Shifting this kind of cost to clients is illegal and I wanted today to meet and talk (to bankers) about what is going on now in their relations with clients," head of the finance panel Andrzej Jaworski said during the meeting.

Other panel members said the sector's profitability was sound and there was no need to bolster margins with higher fees. Analysts have said bank charges may have to rise as profits are squeezed.

Regulator KNF says increases to mortgages and loan charges and current account fees by some Polish banks reflect higher payments to the bank guarantee fund after a small lender went bust and the creation of a new facility to support customers.

PiS hopes to squeeze 4 billion zlotys ($1 billion) from the bank tax this year alone, compared with what KNF says were net profits for Polish banks of 11.5 billion zlotys in 2015.

On Tuesday, deputy head of the finance panel Wieslaw Janczyk said some Polish banks' return on capital is "indecently high", and suggested that further price hikes might prompt lawmakers to introduce price-capping.

"When it comes to shaping consumer credit loans' cost we could consider this mechanism," Janczyk added.

Bank executives made few comments but said no significant changes to policy were expected.

"This will not change the world," Cezary Stypulkowski, head of Poland's No.4 bank by assets, mBank, said when asked by reporters about the meeting with MPs.

Another senior banker told Reuters that lenders' representatives had told the panel straight that "we're raising fees because we have no other option".

"But some confusion among lawmakers was visible, as banks are legally allowed to do so," the banker, who wanted to remain anonymous because of the sensitivity of the issue, said in reference to the fee increases. "It is almost unquestionable in legal terms."

($1 = 3.9500 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Catherine Evans)