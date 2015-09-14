WARSAW, Sept 14 Poland's main opposition party Law and Justice (PiS), which is leading in opinion polls ahead of the October election, considers taxing banks' assets or financial transactions and derivatives, one of the party's lawmakers said.

"We are still considering two options of imposing levies on the banking sector," Henryk Kowalczyk told Reuters.

"We are still considering the proposal mentioned in July, that is ... taxing banks' assets with a 0.39-percent levy, but there's also an option to tax financial transactions," he said.

"This option would entail a 0.14-percent levy on financial transactions and a 0.07-percent levy on derivatives," he added.

Kowalczyk said that under the first scheme budget revenue from the levy would exceed 5 billion zlotys ($1.4 billion), while under the second it would reach 1.7 billion zlotys.

Another PiS representatives, who refused to be named, added that the decision regarding the scheme should be made in October. ($1 = 3.7135 zlotys) (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)