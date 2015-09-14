WARSAW, Sept 14 Poland's finance minister
Mateusz Szczurek said on Monday that he was agaist imposing a
new levy on bank assets, as proposed by the biggest opposition
party Law and Justice (PiS).
"We already, in a certain sense, have a bank tax. Banks
contribute to deposit insurance that has financed the rescue of
deponents in (credit unions) SKOK in recent years," he said.
Szczurek also said that the parliament is working on a bill
that would create a fund to support troubled home borrowers, to
which banks would also contribute.
"I am against taxing bank assets," he said.
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Marcin Goettig)