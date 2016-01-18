WARSAW Jan 18 Polish banking shares fell again on Monday on concerns about the cost of looming Swiss franc mortgage conversions and a new bank tax, but losses were capped by growing expectations the mortgage plan will have to be watered down.

Poland's President Andrzej Duda laid out a draft law on Friday to saddle lenders with the costs of converting Swiss franc loans into zlotys and signed the bank tax into law, which could undermine one of Europe's healthiest banking sectors.

The new government, formed by the conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party, plans to use revenues from the new bank tax, which comes into effect next month, to finance its social spending agenda.

It says the levy, which applies to banks with assets above 4 billion zlotys ($978 million), could raise 4 billion-5 billion zlotys for this year's state budget.

Analysts estimate the Swiss franc loan conversions could cost up to 25 billion zlotys in total, further hitting the banking sector which closed 2014 with a combined net profit of 16 billion zlotys.

Poland's largest banks PKO BP, Pekao, BZ WBK and mBank lead Warsaw blue-chip decliners with falls of around 3 percent each on Monday, although less than losses of up to 6 percent seen on Friday as doubts about the loan conversion plan grew.

"If people believed in the (FX loan) bill, they would have to devalue banks at double-digit rates," Kamil Stolarski, analyst at Haitong, said. "The market sees the probability of its implementation in this form as currently low."

The bill is aimed at helping around half a million Poles with Swiss franc mortgages, who mostly took them out before the 2007/2008 financial crisis. The franc has risen by 80 percent against the zloty since then, sharply raising the cost of repaying the loans.

Poland follows Hungary, which converted franc-denominated loans in the past few years, imposing heavy losses on its banks.

Around 60 percent of Poland's banking sector is owned by foreign groups such as Spain's Santander, Italy's Unicredit and Germany's Commerzbank.

The president's draft FX-loan bill envisages calculating a "fair rate" for each mortgage and that banks would return the foreign exchange spreads they charged their debtors in the past.

"The draft law is to show the will to fulfill an election promise (made by Duda), but the road is very long. The draft will go through consultations and commissions," a banker, who refused to be named, said. ($1 = 4.0953 zlotys) (Writing by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Susan Fenton)