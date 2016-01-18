WARSAW Jan 18 Polish banking shares fell again
on Monday on concerns about the cost of looming Swiss franc
mortgage conversions and a new bank tax, but losses were capped
by growing expectations the mortgage plan will have to be
watered down.
Poland's President Andrzej Duda laid out a draft law on
Friday to saddle lenders with the costs of converting Swiss
franc loans into zlotys and signed the bank tax into law, which
could undermine one of Europe's healthiest banking sectors.
The new government, formed by the conservative Law and
Justice (PiS) party, plans to use revenues from the new bank
tax, which comes into effect next month, to finance its social
spending agenda.
It says the levy, which applies to banks with assets above 4
billion zlotys ($978 million), could raise 4 billion-5 billion
zlotys for this year's state budget.
Analysts estimate the Swiss franc loan conversions could
cost up to 25 billion zlotys in total, further hitting the
banking sector which closed 2014 with a combined net profit of
16 billion zlotys.
Poland's largest banks PKO BP, Pekao, BZ
WBK and mBank lead Warsaw blue-chip decliners
with falls of around 3 percent each on Monday, although less
than losses of up to 6 percent seen on Friday as doubts about
the loan conversion plan grew.
"If people believed in the (FX loan) bill, they would have
to devalue banks at double-digit rates," Kamil Stolarski,
analyst at Haitong, said. "The market sees the probability of
its implementation in this form as currently low."
The bill is aimed at helping around half a million Poles
with Swiss franc mortgages, who mostly took them out before the
2007/2008 financial crisis. The franc has risen by 80 percent
against the zloty since then, sharply raising the cost of
repaying the loans.
Poland follows Hungary, which converted franc-denominated
loans in the past few years, imposing heavy losses on its banks.
Around 60 percent of Poland's banking sector is owned by
foreign groups such as Spain's Santander, Italy's
Unicredit and Germany's Commerzbank.
The president's draft FX-loan bill envisages calculating a
"fair rate" for each mortgage and that banks would return the
foreign exchange spreads they charged their debtors in the past.
"The draft law is to show the will to fulfill an election
promise (made by Duda), but the road is very long. The draft
will go through consultations and commissions," a banker, who
refused to be named, said.
($1 = 4.0953 zlotys)
(Writing by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Susan Fenton)