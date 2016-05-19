KATOWICE, Poland May 19 Some Polish banks may avoid paying an industry tax for months if they are forced to take writedowns immediately, rather than over several years, under a plan to convert Swiss franc mortgages into zlotys, the country's finance minister said on Thursday.

Poland's president is working on a plan to convert franc-denominated mortgages into zlotys after a surge in the value of the Swiss currency made repayments much harder for the 500,000 Poles who took out such loans.

The plan is to convert the mortgages using the exchange rate at the time they were taken out, a move that could potentially lead to hefty losses for banks.

"It is obvious that when a decision on franc credits redenomination (is made) banks will incur costs. The question is whether these costs will be booked immediately, or it would be possible to deduct them over 10-15 years," Finance Minister Pawel Szalamacha told a news conference.

"In the first case, when losses are recognised immediately, some banks that are strongly exposed in Swiss francs will have to enter a restructuring procedure, and some of them will not be paying bank tax for a number of months for that reason."

Szalamacha also said talks on changes to the bank tax were possible 6-12 months after its introduction, but that for now banks should get used to paying it.

Some banks, such as Getin Noble Bank, are already in a restructuring process, which allows them to save on the bank tax. Analysts expect others to follow the same path.

Poland's ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, which won an October election on promises to increase social spending, introduced the bank tax in February to raise cash for its flagship child benefit scheme.

Analysts expect the bank tax will cost sector 4.4 billion zlotys ($1.1 billion) a year, or a quarter of its aggregated profit.

Szalamacha said a supermarket tax, also aimed at financing social spending, could be introduced in July at the earliest.

($1 = 3.9230 zlotys) (Reporting by Wojciech Zurawski; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Mark Potter)