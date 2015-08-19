WARSAW Aug 19 Poland's main opposition party Law and Justice (PiS), a leader of election polls ahead of the October parliamentary election, reiterated on Wednesday its plans to introduce a 0.39-percent tax on lenders' assets, PiS MP Pawel Szalamacha said.

"Nothing has changed. Still our core scenario is a tax of 0.39 percent of assets," Szalamacha, seen as a ministerial candidate in PiS government, told Reuters.

Polish banks have been under pressure for months - law makers impose increased levies on bank guarantee fund, plan to introduce bank tax and convert Swiss franc-mortgage portfolio into local currency zloty at lenders' cost. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Marcin Goclowski)