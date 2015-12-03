BRIEF-Gamco Investors Q1 earnings per share $0.82
* Gamco investors inc - q1 2017 aum increased 4.2% to $41.4 from $39.7 billion at december 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WARSAW Dec 3 Polish ruling party Law and Justice (PiS) will submit on Thursday a draft bill assuming that banks will pay a tax at 0.39 percent per year, head of the parliamentary finance committee Wojciech Jasinski said on Thursday.
"The rate will amount to 0.0325 percent per month in case of banks and 0.05 percent in case of insurers," Jasinski told a news conference presenting the draft bill.
It was not immediately clear whether the tax rate would apply to assets or certain excess od assets.
The tax will apply to banks with assets worth at least 4 billion zlotys ($986.39 million). ($1 = 4.0552 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski)
* Gamco investors inc - q1 2017 aum increased 4.2% to $41.4 from $39.7 billion at december 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, May 3 A U.S. judge on Wednesday said he had not seen clear evidence that Uber Technologies Inc had conspired with an engineer on its self driving car program to steal trade secrets from Alphabet Inc's Waymo, and that he was wrestling with whether to issue an injunction against the ride service.