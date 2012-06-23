WARSAW, June 23 Poland has summoned the
Belarusian ambassador to demand the release of a Polish
newspaper's reporter arrested this week, warning that Minsk
risked further isolation and tougher sanctions.
Andrzej Poczobut, the Belarus correspondent of Polish daily
Gazeta Wyborcza and a prominent Polish-Belarusian minority
activist, was arrested for insulting Belarusian President
Alexander Lukashenko on Thursday, less than a year after serving
jail time for similar offences.
Poland's deputy foreign minister, Jerzy Pomianowski,
summoned the Belarusian ambassador in Warsaw and handed in a
protest note demanding Poczobut's immediate release, the Foreign
Ministry said in a statement late on Friday.
"Pomianowski pointed out that such actions deepen the
self-isolation of Belarusian authorities and further strain the
relations of Belarus with the European Union, causing another
wave of criticism from the international community, which as a
consequence may lead to a strengthening of the existing
sanctions," the statement said.
Poczobut was being held in Grodno, his home town in western
Belarus.
In power since 1994, Lukashenko tolerates little dissent and
routinely locks up political opponents.
The European Union has introduced sanctions such as travel
bans and asset freezes against Lukashenko and some of his
officials after a crack-down on public protests against the
president's re-election in December 2010.
In a move seen by analysts as an attempt to mend ties with
Europe, in April Lukashenko released from prison opposition
leader Andrei Sannikov, his main competitor in the last
election.
(Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Alessandra Rizzo)