WARSAW Nov 28 Polish central bank governor
Marek Belka has been admitted to hospital suffering from a viral
infection, but he will take part in next week's rate-setting
meeting of the Monetary Policy Council, the bank's spokesman
said on Friday.
"This is nothing serious, so he will attend next week's MPC
sitting," Przemyslaw Kuk said, confirming a report carried by
Fakt tabloid. Belka went into hospital on Thursday.
The governor, who is 62, has a casting vote in the 10-strong
MPC, which is now sharply divided over whether to cut rates
again from a historic low of 2.0 percent.
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Gareth Jones)