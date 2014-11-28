WARSAW Nov 28 Polish central bank governor Marek Belka has been admitted to hospital suffering from a viral infection, but he will take part in next week's rate-setting meeting of the Monetary Policy Council, the bank's spokesman said on Friday.

"This is nothing serious, so he will attend next week's MPC sitting," Przemyslaw Kuk said, confirming a report carried by Fakt tabloid. Belka went into hospital on Thursday.

The governor, who is 62, has a casting vote in the 10-strong MPC, which is now sharply divided over whether to cut rates again from a historic low of 2.0 percent. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Gareth Jones)