WARSAW, June 15 Poland's central bank said on
Sunday a recording of a private conversation between its
governor Marek Belka and the interior minister was taken out of
context, and that Belka had not exceeded his authority.
"In the private part of conversation Marek Belka informed
(Interior Minister) Bartlomiej Sienkiewicz about the lack of
cooperation from the minister of finance," the bank said in a
statement.
"From the nearly two-hour conversation, only a few minutes
of out of context passages were published that talk about the
stability of the financial system."
This was manipulated to try to present the remarks as
exceeding the powers of the bank's governor, "which never
happened," the statement said.
