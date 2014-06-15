WARSAW, June 15 Poland's central bank said on Sunday a recording of a private conversation between its governor Marek Belka and the interior minister was taken out of context, and that Belka had not exceeded his authority.

"In the private part of conversation Marek Belka informed (Interior Minister) Bartlomiej Sienkiewicz about the lack of cooperation from the minister of finance," the bank said in a statement.

"From the nearly two-hour conversation, only a few minutes of out of context passages were published that talk about the stability of the financial system."

This was manipulated to try to present the remarks as exceeding the powers of the bank's governor, "which never happened," the statement said. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski and Pawel Sobczak; Editing by Christian Lowe)