WARSAW Jan 20 Polish central bank head Marek Belka said on Tuesday the zloty was unlikely to weaken to the psychologically important level of 5 zlotys per Swiss franc.

"No, probably not. What was to happen, has already happened," Belka told private broadcaster TVN24 when asked if the franc might weaken to 5 zlotys to the franc from its present 4.27 level.

A stronger franc against the zloty would impose higher costs on half a million Polish homeowners who hold mortgages denominated in francs. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Larry King)