WARSAW Oct 30 France's BNP Paribas
placed the highest bid for Bank BGZ, the Polish
subsidiary of Dutch lender Rabobank, with the sale
possibly being concluded this year, daily Puls Biznesu quoted
unnamed sources saying on Wednesday.
According to the daily, BNP had bid 1 billion euros ($1.4
billion) for Rabobank's 98 percent stake in Poland's No.11 bank.
The biggest Dutch retail bank said in June it was reviewing
its options for the mostly rural-based BGZ, but had not
officially put the lender up for sale.
Sources have told Reuters that BNP Paribas and Spain's Banco
Santander were circling BGZ, while UniCredit's
said it had made a preliminary offer via its Polish
unit Pekao.
Market sources said Polish mid-sized lender Alior
was also interested, backed by the region's top insurer PZU
.
"Pekao bid much less (than BNP), the same with Santander,"
Puls Biznesu quoted its anonymous banking source. "The signing
of the deal may happen this year," another source told the
daily.
While some troubled foreign lenders have unloaded Polish
holdings to boost their capital positions, others are keen to
strengthen their place in the biggest eastern European economy.
Poland's bank sector has for years has been under strict
supervision and has been relatively healthy in comparison with
those of many other European nations.
($1 = 0.7262 euros)
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by David Holmes)