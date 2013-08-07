(Recasts with sources; adds Getin's purported interest, BGZ
shares, context)
* Pekao gets green light to bid, source says
* Investor Leszek Czarnecki also interested - sources
WARSAW, August 7 Polish lenders Pekao
and Getin Noble Bank may join the race to buy local
rival BGZ if Rabobank puts it up for sale, sources said
on Wednesday, in a deal that would mark further consolidation in
the country's banking sector.
Rabobank, the Netherlands' largest retail bank,
said in June it was "looking at strategic options" for BGZ,
after media reported it may sell its 98 percent stake this year
in a deal that could be worth nearly $1 billion.
Foreign banks control about 70 percent of the Polish banking
sector, but several have looked for an exit to boost their
capital positions hit by the global economic crisis.
Those remaining are using such opportunities to strengthen
their positions in the sector, which for years has been under
strict regulator supervision and has been relatively healthy in
comparison with those of many other European nations.
A banking sector source confirmed a report in the business
daily Parkiet that Pekao, a unit of Italy's UniCredit's
, was ready to bid for BGZ. Pekao is Poland's second
biggest lender in terms of assets and has a market
capitalisation of $13.5 billion.
"Pekao's CEO Luigi Lovaglio got the green light from Italy
to try to buy BGZ," the source said. "But their offer is
opportunistic, in other words low."
That source and another banking source said that Poland's
fourth richest person, Leszek Czarnecki was also looking to add
BGZ to his Getin Noble Bank. "Czarnecki hired an advisor and is
interested in the deal," the second person said.
A Pekao spokeswoman declined to comment, but said that the
bank was keeping an eye on the market. A spokesman for Getin,
which is Poland's sixth biggest lender in terms of assets and
has a market capitalisation of $1.8 billion, declined to
comment.
In July sources told Reuters that Dutch bank ING Groep
and French bank BNP Paribas were interested
in buying BGZ.
Pekao has been linked to several recent sales of banking
assets in Poland by analysts and the media, although the bank
has yet to buy anything major since its merger with BPH as part
of UniCredit's 2005 purchase of HypoVereinsbank.
BGZ's illiquid shares rose 1.9 percent on Wednesday,
outperforming a 0.3 percent gain by Warsaw's banking index
.
Western banks entered Poland in the mid 1990s after the
country overturned communism and encouraged them to invest in
ailing Polish banks.
In recent years, Commerzbank's BRE Bank,
Millennium BCP's Bank Millennium and Pekao
have all been tipped to be put up for sale. But few deals have
actually materialised.
Two years ago, Banco Santander trumped Poland's
largest bank PKO BP to buy Bank Zachodni WBK
and merged it last year with KBC's Kredyt Bank.
State-controlled giant PKO fought back in June when it
bought Swedish Nordea's Polish business.
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski and Adrian Krajewski; Editing by
Chris Borowski and Pravin Char)