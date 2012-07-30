BRIEF-Ellington Financial reports estimated book value per share as of May 31, 2017
WARSAW, July 30 Poland agreed to sell its remaining 25.5 percent stake in Bank BGZ in response to a bid from Dutch co-operative bank Rabobank, Poland's treasury ministry said in a statement on Monday.
Before the bid Rabobank owned nearly 60 percent of BGZ.
In April, Rabobank offered 1.25 billion zlotys ($375.21 million) for the 40 percent it does not already own, a 54 percent premium over BGZ's price ahead of the announcement.
After failing to sell its remaining holding to Rabobank, the government floated BGZ a year ago, although it had to reduce the stake it sold to 12 percent due to weak demand. ($1 = 3.3315 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goettig)
