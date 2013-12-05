WARSAW Dec 5 Polish financial watchdog KNF said
on Thursday it would look into why Dutch lender Rabobank
is planning to sell its Polish unit to France's BNP
Paribas.
"We will be verifying the reasons why Rabobank decided to
change its strategy for its presence on the Polish market," KNF
said in a statement.
"While assessing BNP Paribas' potential motion (to buy the
unit), we would consider among other things the results of the
stress tests that will be conducted by the ECB next year."
Earlier on Thursday, Rabobank said it agreed to sell its BGZ
unit to BNP Paribas in a deal valuing BGZ at $1.4
billion, pending regulatory approval.
KNF has previously taken a sceptical view about changes of
ownership in the banking sector.
