WARSAW, March 26 Teenage pop star Justin Bieber
paraded through a Polish airport shirtless before flying out of
the country, adding to a string of peculiar incidents that have
plagued his European tour.
The Canadian singer had previously been spotted wearing a
bizarre gas mask on a night out in London, where he turned up
late for one concert and collapsed on stage with shortness of
breath during another.
After a sold out concert in Lodz, central Poland, the
19-year-old took off his shirt in a car as it drove up to the
airport late in the night on Monday.
He then walked topless to the airport building - in
temperatures of about -10C (14F) - and then on to his gate, only
to get dressed again before boarding a private jet.
"He wasn't told to take off his clothes. He had no metal
objects on him." a spokeswoman for Lodz Airport told Reuters.
"He's quite skinny so I assume he was probably freezing."
The concert's organisers put the incident down to a Bieber
eccentricity.
The show in Lodz was the 19th European concert of Bieber's
"Believe" tour. The next one is due to take place in Munich,
Germany, on March 28.
Discovered on YouTube in 2008, Bieber is one of the pop
world's biggest stars and has built up an online following of
tens of millions of fans.
