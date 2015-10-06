BRIEF-RTW Investments reports 5 pct passive stake in Corium International
* RTW Investments Lp reports a 5 percent passive stake in Corium International Inc as of May 1 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pPwVd3) Further company coverage:
WARSAW Oct 6 Poland will offer bonds due April 2021 and July 2026 at a switch tender on Thursday, the finance ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.
The ministry added that it would sell the bonds in exchange for papers due this month and in January next year .
Switch tenders are non-cash operations, at which the finance ministry exchanges papers nearing their maturity for those with a longer one.
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Wiktor Szary)
* Fidelity Southern Corp files for mixed shelf of up to $100 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2q8z3Qh) Further company coverage: