WARSAW, June 28 The Polish unit of French lender
BNP Paribas suspended its $215 million share
issue plan due to what it called "deeply adverse" conditions on
the Warsaw stock exchange, the bank said on Thursday.
The Warsaw benchmark share index fell 3.1 percent
to its lowest level in more than 10 months on Thursday, hit by
the government's plan to transfer some assets of private pension
funds back to the state.
The funds hold billions of zlotys in shares traded on the
stock exchange. Warsaw's benchmark index has fallen 16 percent
this year, compared to a 5 percent rise of the German DAX
index.
The bank had plans to issue shares worth 715 million zlotys
($214.52 million) to meet the Polish financial regulator's
requirement to raise its free float to 15 percent. [ID:
($1 = 3.3331 Polish zlotys)
