WARSAW, April 30 The Polish unit of French lender BNP Paribas, BNP Paribas Bank Polska, has set the share price in its public offering at 46 zlotys each, the bank said in a statement late on Tuesday.

The bank said it will offer 4.86 million shares to institutional investors and 0.17 million shares to retail investors, pegging the total value of the offering at 231 million zlotys ($76.01 million).

The share issue will increase the capital of the bank by 17.5 percent. ($1 = 3.0392 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Stephen Coates)