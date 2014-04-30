BRIEF-Southwest Georgia Financial Q1 earnings per share $0.42
* Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation reports record earnings per share for 2017 first quarter
WARSAW, April 30 The Polish unit of French lender BNP Paribas, BNP Paribas Bank Polska, has set the share price in its public offering at 46 zlotys each, the bank said in a statement late on Tuesday.
The bank said it will offer 4.86 million shares to institutional investors and 0.17 million shares to retail investors, pegging the total value of the offering at 231 million zlotys ($76.01 million).
The share issue will increase the capital of the bank by 17.5 percent. ($1 = 3.0392 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Stephen Coates)
JUBA, April 25 South Sudan has secured $106 million from the World Bank and the African Development Bank, in part to pay for food imports as millions face starvation and to fund the construction of a road to trade partner Kenya, its finance minister said.