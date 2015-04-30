WARSAW, April 30 The merger between Poland's
Bank BGZ and the Polish arm of France's BNP Paribas
will bring total cost savings of 350 million zlotys
($97 million) by the end of 2017, BGZ said on Thursday.
BNP bought BGZ - Poland's No.11 bank by assets - last year
from Dutch lender Rabobank for 4.5 billion zlotys
($1.3 billion) as part of a plan to expand in higher-growth
markets.
Earlier this month, Polish regulators approved the merger,
which created Poland's seventh-biggest lender. BNP plans to cut
up to 1,800 jobs as part of the tie-up.
The joint bank will have almost 47 billion zlotys in
deposits and a national network of around 500 branches. However
it plans to close around 100 of those outlets by 2017, BGZ said
on Thursday.
The merger's restructuring costs are expected to amount to
440 million zlotys for the BNP group over the next three years,
BGZ added.
($1 = 3.6108 zlotys)
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Pravin Char)