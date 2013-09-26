WARSAW, Sept 26 Polish national airline LOT has given Boeing until the end of the year to settle on compensation over faults with its 787 Dreamliner jets or face court action, the company's chairman was reported as telling a newspaper on Thursday.

Daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna quoted Sebastian Mikosz as saying that if the two sides do not settle on compensation, LOT will go to court.

"We are holding negotiations because Boeing is our very important partner and we are ready to take any steps possible within the bounds of the law to defend the interests of the company," Mikosz said.

Earlier this week LOT said it had had to delay some of its Dreamliner flights after check-ups showed two planes lacked gas filters and would add the cost of temporary replacement plane rentals to its list of compensations claims which were already estimated at 100 million zlotys ($32 million).

LOT is one of the 13 airlines that fly the 787, expected to be a game-changer for the aviation industry as its use of lighter materials and new engines promised 20 percent savings in fuel consumption.

But there were delays getting the planes into service and a number of technical setbacks followed, including the temporary grounding of all planes because of problems with its lithium ion batteries.