BRIEF-Silicon Valley Bank names Daniel Beck as CFO
* Silicon Valley Bank names Michael Descheneaux president and Daniel Beck CFO
WARSAW, June 18 Shareholders at Polish miner Bogdanka approved on Thursday a dividend of 3.5 zlotys per share, over-ruling the management which wanted to put a dividend pay-out on hold due to difficult market conditions.
The motion for a dividend at 3.5 zlotys was submitted by a pension fund controlled by Aviva which along with other Polish pension funds owns a large chunk of Bogdanka's shares. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Christian Lowe)
* Silicon Valley Bank names Michael Descheneaux president and Daniel Beck CFO
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Estonia's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'A+' with a Stable Outlook. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'AAA' and the Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs at 'F1+'. KEY RATING DRIVERS Estonia's sovereign ratings are supported by a strong sovereign balance sheet, a sound macroeconomic policy framework, eurozone membership, and healthy g