WARSAW Aug 24 Polish coal miner Bogdanka expects to reach a compromise on its supply contract with utility Enea following a disagreement on prices, its chief executive was quoted as saying on Monday.

Enea, Poland's third-biggest power firm, said last week that it would stop buying coal from Bogdanka as it could not reach an agreement over 2016 prices.

It said the 15-year contract, signed in 2010, would be terminated with two years' notice, which means it will end in January 2018.

"There is a chance. We have over two years to reach a compromise with Enea," Bogdanka's CEO, Zbigniew Stopa, told daily newspaper Parkiet. "If we cannot keep this deal, a new contract is in the cards, too."

Stopa said early termination of the contract would leave Bogdanka with a sales gap of 1 million tonnes of coal.

"We have two years to fill it with new contracts. We are already expanding our sales team and looking for new clients, not necessarily from among the big utilities," he said, adding Bogdanka was also hoping to start sales to Ukraine.

The coal miner, whose other clients include state-run utility Energa and the local unit of France's Engie, formerly called GDF Suez, cut spending on investment this year and made securing cash its priority as coal prices continue their slide.

On top of difficult global market conditions, the company also faces local competition from ailing state-run miner Kompania Weglowa. Bogdanka has accused KW of selling coal at below cost in an attempt to squeeze Bogdanka's market position but was overruled by the industry watchdog, which said KW was not threatening competition. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Susan Fenton)