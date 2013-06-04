WARSAW, June 4 Polish miner Bogdanka
expects coal prices to rebound in 2015 after a single-digit
percentage drop this year and stabilisation in 2014, the
company's chief executive said on Tuesday.
Coal prices have been pressured by lower demand from local
utilities, who are Bogdanka's top customers and are also
suffering from a drop in electricity consumption due to the
economic slowdown.
"We expects 2014 to be a year of prices stagnating and a
recovery might take place only in 2015," Zbigniew Stopa,
Bogdanka's chief executive, told a press conference.
The miner sells coal under long-term contracts with power
stations and negotiates prices for the next 12 months at the end
of each year.
Shares in Bogdanka, which published a new strategy on Monday
night, were down by more than 1 percent at 0951 GMT while the
Warsaw blue chip index was up 0.54 percent.
In the strategy, the company said it planned to pay out a
dividend at 60 percent of its annual profits for 2013-2015 and
postponed by a year achieving the target of 11.5 million tonnes
of output.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko, Editing by Michael Kahn and
Mark Potter)