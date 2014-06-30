WARSAW, June 30 Polish miner Bogdanka has signed a bond issuance programme worth up to 600 million zlotys ($198 million) with two Polish banks, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Bogdanka said it had signed the programme, which is divided into two 300-million zloty tranches, with Bank Pekao and state bank BGK.

Bogdanka said it planned to spend the proceeds on refinancing its existing debt, financing current operations and investment.

($1 = 3.0345 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Mark Potter)