Baghdad rejects Kurds' move to press for independence unilaterally
BAGHDAD, June 9 The Iraqi government would reject any move by Kurdish regional authorities to press unilateraly for independence, a government spokesman said on Friday in Baghdad.
WARSAW May 9 Polish coal miner Bogdanka reported on Wednesday a nearly threefold increase in its first-quarter net earnings to 99 million zlotys ($30.61 million) on higher coal output and prices, beating forecasts.
Analysts polled by Reuters expected the miner to post a profit of 91 million zlotys.
At the end of 2011 Bogdanka launched extraction from new deposit Stefanow, which is to help the group increase coal output to around 8 million tonnes this year from a little less than 6 million in 2011. ($1 = 3.2341 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
BAGHDAD, June 9 The Iraqi government would reject any move by Kurdish regional authorities to press unilateraly for independence, a government spokesman said on Friday in Baghdad.
BAKU, June 9 Azeri Energy Minister Natig Aliyev died on Friday, a day after being transferred to hospital in Istanbul for treatment for a heart complaint, Azeri news agency APA-Economics reported.