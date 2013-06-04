* Bogdanka to pay dividends at 60 pct of 2013-2015 profits
* Sees 11.5 mln tonnes output goal in 2015
* Plans $184 mln annual spending
(Adds details, background)
WARSAW, June 4 Polish coal miner Bogdanka
plans to pay out dividends at 60 percent of
consolidated profits for 2013-2015, responding to its
shareholders' expectations, the company said in a strategy
published on Monday night.
Bogdanka's management board, which has been seeking to
retain earnings to fund further increases in coal extraction,
also proposed to pay a dividend of 5.06 zlotys per share or 60
percent of 2012 profits.
This came after Bogdanka's shareholders, mainly Polish
pension funds, overruled the management last year and approved a
dividend of 4 zlotys per share, twice the size originally
proposed by management, suggesting the group may become a steady
dividend-payer for years to come.
The company also said it planned to keep its annual spending
at 600 million zlotys ($184 million) per year to increase coal
output to 11.5 million tonnes in 2015, a year later than it
previously expected, and to 12 million in 2018.
This year Bogdanka sees its production at 8.6-9 million
tonnes.
($1 = 3.2669 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Kim Coghill and
Mark Potter)