WARSAW, June 4 Polish coal miner Bogdanka plans to pay out dividends at 60 percent of consolidated profits for 2013-2015, responding to its shareholders' expectations, the company said in a strategy published on Monday night.

Bogdanka's management board, which has been seeking to retain earnings to fund further increases in coal extraction, also proposed to pay a dividend of 5.06 zlotys per share or 60 percent of 2012 profits.

This came after Bogdanka's shareholders, mainly Polish pension funds, overruled the management last year and approved a dividend of 4 zlotys per share, twice the size originally proposed by management, suggesting the group may become a steady dividend-payer for years to come.

The company also said it planned to keep its annual spending at 600 million zlotys ($184 million) per year to increase coal output to 11.5 million tonnes in 2015, a year later than it previously expected, and to 12 million in 2018.

This year Bogdanka sees its production at 8.6-9 million tonnes.

($1 = 3.2669 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Kim Coghill and Mark Potter)