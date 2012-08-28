WARSAW Aug 28 A huge unexploded Nazi bomb was
found beneath the streets of central Warsaw on Tuesday, forcing
the evacuation of 3,000 people from surrounding buildings and
bringing traffic to a standstill.
The 1.5-tonne World War Two mortar bomb was discovered by
underground construction workers in Poland's capital and later
safely removed by bomb disposal experts. The evacuated buildings
had included the country's central bank.
Warsaw was almost totally destroyed by the Nazis and
unexploded bombs are found from time to time at construction
sites in the centre of the city.
The 600-millimetre bomb found on Tuesday was fired from a
Karl-Geraet mortar when Warsaw was bombarded in 1944, Major
Marek Fojutowski told state news agency PAP.
(Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Additional reporting by Dagmara
Leszkowicz; Editing by Pravin Char)