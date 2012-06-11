LONDON, June 11 (IFR) - The Republic of Poland, rated
A2/A-/A-, has opened books on a long 10-year euro benchmark bond
at mid-swaps plus 210bp area, a banking source close to the deal
said on Monday.
Lead managers Barclays, Citi, Erste Group and ING are
expected to price the Reg S bearer Eurobond, maturing in January
2023, later on Monday.
Poland was the first sovereign borrower to issue in the
syndicated euro market in 2012, with an upsized EUR750m increase
of its existing EUR1.25bn 3.75% March 2017 bond, which priced in
January at mid-swaps plus 237bp.
Poland also priced a five-year plain vanilla retail-targeted
Samurai last month at a coupon of 1.49%, or 100bp over yen
swaps, which followed a two-part Swiss franc deal in April.
(Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets, editing by Alex
Chambers)