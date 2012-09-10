LONDON, Sept 10 (IFR) - The Republic of Poland, rated A2/A-/A-, has attracted around USD9bn in orders for its planned long 10-year US dollar denominated benchmark bond, and has revised guidance to Treasuries +150-155bp, leads on the deal told IFR on Monday.

Earlier, Poland mandated Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and HSBC to lead manage the deal and started marketing the paper in the area of Treasuries plus 165bp.

The transaction is due to price later on Monday, but the final size of the offering has yet to be announced. (Reporting By Josie Cox)