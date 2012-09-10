LONDON, Sept 10 (IFR) - The Republic of Poland, rated A2/A-/A-, launched a USD2bn 10-year issue at US Treasuries plus 150bp on Monday as demand for the sovereign reached multiple billions.

HSBC, Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank are lead managing to issue which will price well inside initial guidance of 165bp area over Treasuries. Demand had reached around USD9bn at the initial spread but dropped to almost USD8bn after lead managers revised guidance tighter. (Reporting by Helene Durand; Editing by Natalie Harrison)