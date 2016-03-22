BRIEF-Commercial site at Hong Kong Central business district auctioned for HK$23.3 bln
* Says commercial site at Murray Road was awarded to Henderson Land Development Co Ltd's unit for HK$23.3 billion ($2.99 billion)
WARSAW, March 22 Poland will offer floating-rate bonds due January 2020 and January 2026, as well as fixed-rate bonds due July 2021 at a switch tender on Thursday, the finance ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.
The ministry said that it would sell the bonds in exchange for papers due April, July and October this year.
Switch tenders are non-cash operations, at which the finance ministry exchanges papers nearing their maturity for those with a longer one.
