BRIEF-China Citic Bank gets regulatory approval to appoint deputy head of bank
* Says it gets regulatory approval to appoint Hu Gang as deputy head of bank
WARSAW, June 7 Poland will offer 3.0-4.0 billion zlotys ($0.78-1.04 billion) in treasury bonds due October 2018 and July 2026 at a tender on Thursday, the finance ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.
The ministry's monthly supply plan published last month initally put the Thursday offer at between 3.0 and 6.0 billion zlotys. ($1 = 3.8284 zlotys) (Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Agnieszka Barteczko)
SINGAPORE/KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 Malaysia's Lotte Chemical Titan Holding has set a ceiling price of 8 ringgit a share for its planned IPO, giving it a total size of up to 5.9 billion ringgit ($1.37 billion), IFR Asia reported, citing three sources with knowledge of the deal.