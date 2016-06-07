Malaysia's Lotte Chemical sets ceiling price for $1.4 bln IPO - IFR

SINGAPORE/KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 Malaysia's Lotte Chemical Titan Holding has set a ceiling price of 8 ringgit a share for its planned IPO, giving it a total size of up to 5.9 billion ringgit ($1.37 billion), IFR Asia reported, citing three sources with knowledge of the deal.