WARSAW, July 29 Poland will offer 4.0-8.0 billion zlotys ($1.0-2.0 billion) in bonds at tender on August 18, the finance ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The ministry also said that the type of bonds to be offered will depend on market conditions.

There will be no T-bills tender next month, it also said. ($1 = 3.9215 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski, Editing by Agnieszka Barteczko)