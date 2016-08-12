WARSAW Aug 12 Poland has picked HSBC and Bank of China to organize its upcoming yuan-denominated bond issue in China, the Polish finance ministry said on Friday.

"Other banks may be invited to take part in the syndicate during the issuance process. The transaction will be conducted in the nearest future, subject to the market situation," it said.

(Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)