WARSAW Dec 2 Poland's finance minister Pawel
Szalamacha said the government is considering issuing bonds in
Japanese yen in addition to dollar- and euro-denominated debt,
Gazeta Polska weekly reported on Wednesday.
"We want to go beyond euro and dollar. It could be yen, but
Swiss franc rather not," Szalamacha said. He also said that he
wants to decrease the country's foreign currency bonds
portfolio.
He also reiterated that the 2015 budget deficit may be
higher than planned by 3-4 billion zlotys ($743.86-991.82
million). Szalamacha also said that he aims at budget deficit no
higher than 3 percent of gross domestic product, while it may
happen incidentally it would reach 3.1-3.2 percent of GDP.
($1 = 4.0330 zlotys)
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Kim Coghill)