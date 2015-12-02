* Finance Minister sees 2016 fiscal gap at 3.0-3.2 pct/GDP

* Exact level to depend on revenue from new taxes

* Poland to amend 2015 budget to increase deficit (Adds more quotes and background)

WARSAW, Dec 2 Poland's finance minister said the country's 2016 fiscal deficit would reach 3.0 to 3.2 percent of gross domestic product, depending on revenues from new taxes on banks and supermarkets and revenue from state-run companies.

If the deficit exceeds the European Union's ceiling of 3 percent next year, the EU's executive arm would once again put Poland under its excessive deficit procedure.

"(The deficit will depend) for example on when sectoral taxes will be introduced," Finance Minister Pawel Szalamacha said. "The deficit will also depend on the size of dividends from state-controlled firms."

He also said the government may face opposition to the new taxes on banks and supermarkets. Critics argue they could hurt the economy.

Szalamacha's Law and Justice (PiS) party won October parliamentary election in part because of promises it would distribute more money to poorer Poles, with a flagship plan of 500 zlotys ($124.06) monthly child benefit.

PiS has already said that it will amend the 2015 budget deficit inherited from the Civic Platform (PO) government because of lower-than expected VAT revenues. Critics say the move is aimed at creating more space for spending in 2016.

The government plans to raise up to 6.5 billion zlotys a year from its bank tax and up to 2.5 billion from the supermarket tax.

Poland exited from the EU's excessive deficit procedure earlier in 2015. Last year, the deficit reached 3.2 percent, but the EU allowed Poland to take into account the costs of its pension system.

Szalamacha said this year's budget amendment will increase the central budget deficit by 3 billion to 4 billion zlotys ($743.86 million to 991.82 million). That contradicted comments from a minister in the prime minister's chancellery on Tuesday, who said it may rise by 5 billion to 10 billion zlotys .

The deficit was originally set at 46 billion zlotys.

Details of the 2015 budget amendment are expected to be disclosed later on Wednesday at a joint press conference by Szalamacha and Prime Minister Beata Szydlo.

($1 = 4.0330 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski,; additional reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Editing by Kim Coghill, Larry King)