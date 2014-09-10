LONDON, Sept 10 (IFR) - The Republic of Poland has begun bookbuilding for a CHF300m 2021 senior unsecured bond, according to a lead.

Price guidance has been set at mid-swaps plus 55bp area, with an indicative yield of 1.075%.

The deal is expected to price later today.

Deutsche Bank and UBS are arranging the deal.

Poland is rated A2 by Moody's, A- by Standard & Poor's and A- by Fitch, all with stable outlooks. (Reporting By Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy)