LONDON, Sept 10 (IFR) - Poland has set the spread for a CHF500m 2021 bond at 50bp over mid-swaps, according to a lead manager.

That compares with an initial level of 55bp area over mid-swaps announced on Wednesday morning. The initial size targeted was CHF300m.

The bond is expected to price later today via lead managers Deutsche Bank and UBS.

Poland is rated A2 by Moody's and A- by both Standard & Poor's and Fitch. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Alex Chambers)