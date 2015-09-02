LONDON, Sept 2 (IFR) - The Republic of Poland has started marketing a euro-denominated benchmark-sized 10-year bond at mid-swaps plus low 50bp, according to a lead manager.

Poland is taking indications of interest from investors, with the Reg S deal expected to be Wednesday's business.

BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and JP Morgan are running the transaction.

Poland is rated A2 by Moody's and A- by Standard & Poor's and Fitch. (Reporting By Michael Turner, Editing by Helene Durand)