LONDON, Sept 2 (IFR) - The Republic of Poland has announced price guidance of 50bp area (plus or minus 2bp) over mid-swaps on a euro-denominated benchmark-sized 10-year bond, according to lead managers.

That compares with initial price thoughts of low 50s over mid-swaps.

The Reg S deal expected to be Wednesday's business. BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and JP Morgan are running the transaction.

Poland is rated A2 by Moody's and A- by Standard & Poor's and Fitch. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, Editing by Helene Durand)