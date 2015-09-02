(Adds pricing context)
By Michael Turner
LONDON, Sept 2 (IFR) - The Republic of Poland has begun
marketing a new euro-denominated benchmark-sized 10-year bond
with a concession of about 5-7bp - less than Eurozone periphery
country Portugal is offering for its own trade that is also in
the market on Wednesday.
Poland is taking indications of interest from investors at
mid-swaps plus low 50bp.
Poland has several outstanding euro-denominated bonds, which
were used to define pricing. The sovereigns' existing 3bn
January 2025 notes were trading at a Z-spread of 42bp at the
London open, according to Tradeweb.
The sovereign's 2.5bn July 2024s, meanwhile, were quoted at
a Z-spread of 40bp, while the 2bn January 2024s were at a
Z-spread of 39bp.
This gives fair value on a new Poland September 2025 at
around 45bp over mid-swaps based on Tradeweb quotes though a
deal lead said it's a "little more than mid-swaps plus 45bp."
Portugal, which is also on the hunt for euros today, is
offering investors around 8bp new issue premium for a new euro
bond with an October 2022 maturity - three years less than
Poland's deal.
BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and JP Morgan are running
Poland's transaction.
Poland is rated A2 by Moody's and A- by Standard & Poor's
and Fitch. Portugal is rated Ba1/BB/BB+.
(Reporting By Michael Turner, Editing by Helene Durand, Sudip
Roy)